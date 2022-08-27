King Wealth Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

King Wealth raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth owned about 0.07% of NuVasive worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $43.58. 806,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

