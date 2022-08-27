King Wealth Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.23. 11,074,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,273. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

