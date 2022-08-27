King Wealth Has $6.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 3.7 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $12.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.59 and its 200 day moving average is $345.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

