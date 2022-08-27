King Wealth Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

King Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $12.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.70.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

