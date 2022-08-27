King Wealth Invests $205,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

King Wealth purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

NYSE NXRT traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $55.60. 187,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

