King Wealth Invests $205,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

NXRT traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 187,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

