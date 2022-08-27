King Wealth Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

King Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 6.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. 1,515,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,722. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

