King Wealth Purchases 2,443 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

King Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,135. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

