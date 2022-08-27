King Wealth Purchases Shares of 21,000 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

King Wealth acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. King Wealth owned about 0.06% of Nevro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 104.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 739,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

