King Wealth Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. 741,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,797. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.