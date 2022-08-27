King Wealth Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,074,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,273. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

