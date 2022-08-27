King Wealth Sells 1,250 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

King Wealth reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Loews were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:L traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 652,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,904. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Loews

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

