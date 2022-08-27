King Wealth Sells 2,056 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

King Wealth trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.69. 1,336,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.01. The company has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

