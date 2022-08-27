Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €48.65 ($49.64) and last traded at €48.65 ($49.64). 235,002 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.96 ($50.98).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

