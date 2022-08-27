Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 656.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

