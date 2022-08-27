Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 656.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.
