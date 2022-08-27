Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSS opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.