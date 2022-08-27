Konomi Network (KONO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $168,782.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.