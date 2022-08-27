Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 165,083 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $39.00 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.