Kryptomon Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.37 million and $18,647.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
