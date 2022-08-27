KuCoin Token Price Hits $9.24 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $909.29 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00045744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085876 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.