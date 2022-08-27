LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

LAIX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $5.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Institutional Trading of LAIX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 748,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. LAIX accounts for about 0.1% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 21.12% of LAIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

