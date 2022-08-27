Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lifted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $24.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.31. 1,586,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,892. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.31. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

