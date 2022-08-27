Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30,790.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Lamden has a market cap of $2.53 million and $30,790.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

