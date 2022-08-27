Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Trading Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $77,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

