Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after buying an additional 1,863,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $3,620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $2,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

