Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

FSS opened at $40.95 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

