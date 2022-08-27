Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
