Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

