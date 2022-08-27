Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

