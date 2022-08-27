Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 6.1 %

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $27.05 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

