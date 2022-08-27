Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $9.89 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

