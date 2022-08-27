Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

