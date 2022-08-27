Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

