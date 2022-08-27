Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
