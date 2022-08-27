Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

