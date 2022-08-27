Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. eBay makes up about 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.