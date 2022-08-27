Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $476,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of CI traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.87. 1,724,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

