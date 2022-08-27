Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $461,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 427,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 191,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 993,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,109. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

