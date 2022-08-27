Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New $468,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

UNIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 915,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,094. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

