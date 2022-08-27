Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LCII traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,137. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

