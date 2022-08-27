Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 4,708 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $15,871,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DOOR traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 195,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

