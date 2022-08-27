Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.78. 407,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

