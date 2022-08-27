Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,346,000 after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 548,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,199. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

