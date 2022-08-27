Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

