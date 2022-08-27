Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $30,421,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Down 5.7 %

BLD stock opened at $184.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.