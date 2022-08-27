Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 435.5% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 3.2 %

LIXT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.08. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

About Lixte Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.