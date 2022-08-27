LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LL Flooring Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE LL opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LL Flooring news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of LL Flooring stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LL Flooring by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LL Flooring by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

