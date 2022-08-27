Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

