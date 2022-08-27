Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $295,466.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $295,466.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

