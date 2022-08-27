Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $295,466.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $295,466.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
