Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $200.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.37.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.