Lympo Price Reaches $0.0045 (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $302,977.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

